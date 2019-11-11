Substitute teacher fired after video shows her punching student in Texas

A Texas substitute teacher is accused of assault after a viral cell phone video shows her allegedly beating a student at Lehman High School.

The community is wanting answers after the video reportedly shows the teacher throwing punches, dragging the teen and stomping on her head.

The Hays County Sheriff's office identified the substitute teacher as 32-year-old Tiffani Lankford.

A student in the class said Lankford became agitated at the Spanish class and eventually closed in on the victim.

It is unclear what led up to this moment but the district said Lankford passed a background check when they hired her in August, adding "there is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video."

The school district said the accused teacher was fired and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault.

