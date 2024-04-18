Elvis Presley themed pop-up bar brings a taste of Memphis to the West Coast

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Elvis Presley-themed pop-up bar Love Me (Bar)tender offers patrons a tantalizing taste of Graceland and Memphis right in the heart of LA. As you step through the doors, you're immediately transported into the world of the King of Rock and Roll. The decor is a nod to the iconic style of Graceland, with vibrant colors, retro furnishings, and memorabilia that pay homage to the legendary musician.

"We've got Elvis music playing. We've got the Beale Street sign inside of this pop-up, as well as a recreation of Elvis' famed Jungle Room," said Memphis Tourism PR Manager Camille Connor.

"When you go to Graceland, you're able to walk through the living room," said Connor. "But at the pop-up, you have the chance to sit on the furniture and interact with it. So it gives people a chance to take their fandom to another level."

Guests can also sip on signature cocktails inspired by Elvis while grooving to his timeless hits playing in the background. The menu features Southern comfort food classics giving visitors a taste of the flavors that defined Elvis's hometown of Memphis.

For more information, visit: www.memphistravel.com