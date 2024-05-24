Miniature Fairplex Garden Railroad at the home of LA County Fair is still chugging after 100 years

Model train enthusiasts celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fairplex Garden Railroad at the home of the LA County Fair.

POMONA, Calif. -- Locomotive fans, young and old, won't want to miss the Fairplex Garden Railroad, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in North America.

"This is a very important year for us," said Rick Bremer, coordinator of the Fairplex Garden Railroad volunteers. "It's our one-hundred year anniversary being here at the fair."

The model railroad is free to visit during the LA County Fair and on the first Saturday of every month at the Fairplex. Families can explore recreated landscapes and watch the intricate trains chug through a wonderland of fun and educational adventure.

For more information, go to: http://fgrr.org/