Caregiver befriends Air Force Vet through 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

ByMatteo Iadonisi Localish logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024 2:12PM
When veteran Barry Platt was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his wife called 'Seniors Helping Seniors' and found more than a caregiver.When veteran Barry Platt was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his wife called 'Seniors Helping Seniors' to find not only a caregiver, but a friend.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania -- When veteran Barry Platt was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his wife called 'Seniors Helping Seniors' to find not only a caregiver, but a friend.

Now, Barry and his buddy Dan go to the diner, the movies, the grocery store, and more together!

To learn more about Seniors Helping Seniors, visit their website.

