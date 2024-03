Rosenberg pastor delivering sermons and dodging paintballs

"She's a ball of fire!" Wendy Heinemann is a pastor at Rosenberg First Methodist Church. The mom of two is also a competitive paintball player.

"She's a ball of fire!" Wendy Heinemann is a pastor at Rosenberg First Methodist Church. The mom of two is also a competitive paintball player.

"She's a ball of fire!" Wendy Heinemann is a pastor at Rosenberg First Methodist Church. The mom of two is also a competitive paintball player.

"She's a ball of fire!" Wendy Heinemann is a pastor at Rosenberg First Methodist Church. The mom of two is also a competitive paintball player.

ROSENBERG, Texas -- Pastor Wendy Heinemann is the first woman to lead Rosenberg First Methodist Church in its 122-year history.

"It was wonderful to step into a place where I knew I felt called and I knew that the church felt that I was called to be their pastor," Heinemann said.

When she is not at the church, Pastor Heinemann enjoys paintball with her husband and two sons. Together they are on the Texas Nightstalkers paintball team.

Click the video above to see the story.