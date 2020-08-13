Funeral to be held for Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy killed in Wilson; candlelight vigil postponed

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy tragically shot and killed in Wilson last weekend, will be memorialized with a funeral Thursday. The previously planned candlelight vigil scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The vigil had been scheduled at the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse at 115 Nash St.

Bike On Cannon, a community-led Facebook page memorializing the boy, said the postponement comes to "respect the family's wishes" as it would allow them time to grieve. According to a spokeswoman at the Shingleton Funeral Home, the family has chosen not to be involved with the vigil and will schedule their own at a later date.



Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested a day after the shooting on charges of first-degree murder.

Neighbors were distraught over Hinnant's death. The 5-year-old was set to start elementary school this week.

"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," Charlene Walburn said. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door."

"He would come over, him and my husband would always talk back and forth, and he would ask my husband to put air in his tire," she said. "If he saw me on the porch with a Popsicle, he would always come over and ask me if he could have a Popsicle."

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Archers Road.

Cannon's death has picked up coverage from various nationwide outlets. The boy's family, friends and the City of Wilson have drawn sympathy from across the country.
