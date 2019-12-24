Triangle organizations provide free meals, winter clothing on Christmas Eve

Organizations in Raleigh provided free meals, winter clothing and toys on Christmas Eve.
"We don't know why some people are in the situation they're in. But I'll tell you what, there is still a need. And I'll tell you what, people need help, and we just want to do it for them. This is Christmas, we need to spread the joy," said Sylvia Wiggins with the Helping Hand Mission.
They gathered at the New Bern House for a meal of BBQ pig feet, ham, turkey, collard greens, sweet potato pie, apple pie and more. Volunteers helped prepare and serve the food.
Wiggins said they are still in need of children's and winter clothing, as well as toys. Staff will be at the New Bern House on Christmas Eve and Christmas to accept donations.
On Tuesday afternoon, Oak City Fish and Chips helped ring in Oak City Cares first holiday season by providing more than 200 free meals.
"Our big company goal is to pick up our city. We're from Raleigh, we're all Raleigh natives. And so it's important for us to give back whenever we can," said Italo Leiva, the General Manager for Oak City Fish and Chips.
"These are people who normally work an eight hour job, and then come here with not only themselves they bring their children. And their children volunteer. And that's just a blessed, blessed thing," said Sepreina, a client.
Oak City Cares is open for services five days a week, plus meals on the weekend.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating with Oak City Cares, reach out to Kitty Banks at weekendmeals@oakcitycares.org.
