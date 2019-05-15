MALEAH DAVIS: Volunteers search along suspect's old mail route for signs of Maleah

ROSHARON, Texas -- The search stretches on for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis. Texas EquuSearch volunteers are looking for any sign of her out in a rural area of Rosharon.

Derion Vence, the main suspect in Maleah's disappearance, used to work for the postal service, and reportedly once said his mail route would be a good place to hide a dead body. Tim Miller of EquuSearch says the group is focusing on those areas, but the wet weather is hampering their efforts.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of Texas EquuSearch looked for Maleah in an area near the haunted house Creepy Hollow.

Officials said they were following a tip.

Wednesday night, the community plans to gather in Sugar Land for a balloon release honoring Maleah.

If you'd like to attend, it will be held at 7 p.m. at Oyster Creek Park on Highway 6.

Organizers are asking that everyone wear blue for child abuse awareness, bring pink and white balloons and use #DEARMALEAH when posting on social media.

Maleah was reported missing on May 4.

On May 6, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch focused on the Eastex Freeway and Greens Road in northeast Houston. That's where Vence said he was attacked and Maleah and his car were taken the night of May 3.

That day, friends and family also handed out flyers in their search.

Vence said he woke up along Southwest Freeway 24 hours after Maleah was taken. The search then moved to southwest Houston and the family's apartment, where Maleah was last seen.

The search was suspended on May 8 due to flooding.

The search resumed on May 9. The family car was found later that day at a shopping center on Highway 6 in Missouri City.

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed whether Maleah died, but investigators do not think she is still alive.

