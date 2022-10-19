Church and synagogue leaders partner for Sunday's 'Souls to the Polls' rally

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Reverend Jonathan "Jay" Augustine and Rabbi Matthew Soffer spoke with ABC11 about the upcoming Souls to the Polls rally and the latest partnership between St. Joseph AME Church and Judea Reform Congregation.

"My brother, Rabbi Matt, is a dear friend. He's someone I care about deeply. Our congregations have been in collaboration in years past and once again we are collaborating. This time it is for a political purpose. Let me emphasize, not a partisan purpose but for a political purpose. And that is citizen participation," said Reverend Augustine. "We are encouraging people from across the community to join us for 11 o'clock worship. We are going to take a prophetic position of speaking truth to power. Democracy is on the line here in America, so we're encouraging people to come out. We're going to caravan from the church after the worship experience to go to neighboring NCCU Law School, a precinct we care deeply about. We want to make sure where the numbers show is an active, enviable precinct, and we're bringing in one of the country's heaviest hitters in terms of civil rights and social justice. Mark Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League as our keynote speaker."

"The point of it is action, and the point of it is making sure everybody has a voice," Rabbi Soffer said. "In Judaism, as long as people are being locked out of the voting booth, their voices being silenced, that in my tradition is tantamount to Israel still being enslaved by Pharaoh."

"There have been deliberate attempts, where individuals in a very vigilante sense, have resorted to violence to eliminate the right to vote, to curtail the right to vote. There have been legislative attempts, here in North Carolina, to aim voter suppression laws, to curtail the right to vote, particularly in minority communities." Augustine said.

"I grew up outside Philadelphia," said Soffer. "I started serving as a rabbi for a decade in Boston, came here just before the pandemic in July 2019. It's been a bizarre time, and it just keeps coming back to the elections, making sure that there's integrity in our system. We don't take it for granted for one second, the histories of our people. My ancestors came here deprived of everything and went through hell to be here. Our congregation's always been entrenched in public life, and we recognize that public engagement is what our love for justice looks like."

"However you choose to vote, please vote because it is your responsibility as a citizen. I would argue that is is the most important thing that we, as citizens of this wonderful country can do to express ourselves," said Augustine. "And we do that by voting."

Vote 2022 | Midterm Elections

NC ready to roll out one-stop early voting, anticipating a higher-turnout midterm election

Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina

Vote 2022 | Election terms and history every voter should know for midterm election 2022