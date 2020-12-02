Appeals court reverses judge's ban of NC's voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit unanimously reversed ato enjoin North Carolina's voter ID law and constitutional amendment on Wednesday.Holding that "the district court's opinion devotes little analysis" to its ruling, the federal appeals court said that "we reverse because of the fundamental legal errors that permeate the opinion.""Now that a federal appeals court has approved North Carolina's voter ID law and constitutional amendment, they must be implemented for the next election cycle in our state," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Wednesday.Moore was a primary sponsor of North Carolina's voter ID constitutional amendment that was approved by voters in 2018.In December 2019, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled that the state could not implement the voter ID requirement and said it must stop any communications to the public that say a photo ID will be required for all 2020 elections."If the 2020 elections have taught us anything, it is the fact that voting in person with a photo ID is the best way to ensure the integrity of our elections," Moore said Wednesday.North Carolina's voter ID law applies to absentee ballots as well as in-person voting.Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Wednesday that "there's legitimate concern today about undermining trust in democracy. When an activist judge overturns the will of millions of North Carolinians who added a voter ID requirement to their own constitution, and rests her lawless opinion on political talking points and 'fundamental legal errors,' that's destabilizing. That is what erodes confidence in government. I'm heartened by the Fourth Circuit's unanimous decision in support of the basic principle of self-governance under the rule of law."The panel included judges appointed by both President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama.