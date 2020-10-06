Politics

Voter registration forms filled with wrong names, other errors sent to 11,000 North Carolina residents by private vendor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group that works with campaigns to help increase voter registration accidentally mailed applications with the wrong name, address and date of birth to about 11,000 North Carolina residents.

Civitech, a technology vendor, worked with the printing company Print Mail Pro to pre-fill out parts of voter registration forms before sending them to potential voters.

Print Mail Pro CEO Shelley Hyde acknowledged that an error happened in the final stage of printing. She said corrected forms are being sent to the 11,000 North Carolina residents who received the messed up forms.

The State Board of Election encourages residents to throw out any mailing they receive with incorrect information and to be diligent in reviewing election mail.

"With a month before the election, voters are likely to see an increase in election-related mailings," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "Carefully review these mailings, and please remember that accurate information about the elections process, including how to register to vote, and how to check your voter registration status, are available at NCSBE.gov."

To check to see if you're already registered to vote, click here. To learn more about how to register to vote, click here.

