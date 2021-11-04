Republican-led General Assembly approves new congressional maps for NC that could heavily favor GOP

Most counties are whole in proposed map but the 3 largest - & most diverse - are split into 3 when each could be almost their own district: Mecklenberg (#Charlotte), Guilford (#Greensboro) & Wake (#Raleigh). @ABCPolitics @ABC11_WTVD @Redistrict @rickklein @NateSilver538 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/5kM6rDTJ1U