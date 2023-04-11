Voting sticker design contest begins in Wake County

Wake County Board of Elections has launched a design contest for students in grade 6-12 during the 2024-2024 school year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle or high school student in Wake County may soon be responsible for an election tradition.

The students are encouraged to submit designs for an "I Voted Early" sticker. Submissions will be accepted up until 5 p.m. on May 31, 2023.

Visit WakeVotesEarly.com to read more about the rules and how to submit a design.

After submissions are complete, 10 of them will be selected as finalists. Those finalists will then be voted on by Wake County residents, with the top vote getter becoming the official sticker handed out to early voters in the 2024 presidential election and possibly beyond.