Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte this week to talk climate crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Charlotte on Thursday.

This will be Harris' second trip to Charlotte this year. She visited a middle school in January to talk gun violence prevention and mental health.

This will be her fourth trip to North Carolina overall this year.

According to the White House, Harris will discuss the administration's investments in climate action. She will also talk the climate crisis, environmental justice and increasing access to capital in underserved communities.

She will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Harris and President Joe Biden just visited Raleigh last week. The focus was on healthcare.

President Biden attended a Raleigh fundraiser that those in attendance said raised more than $2.3 million

Biden talked about the administration's plans to lower health insurance premiums permanently, get more people access to health coverage, cap drug prices and more.

According to political experts, voters in Raleigh and Wake County remain a focal point for a Biden White House trying to flip North Carolina blue in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump also visited North Carolina earlier this month ahead of Super Tuesday. He spoke at a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro.

During this stop, Trump hit some big campaign themes, promising immediate deportations at the border and tackling inflation.

