Threat forces Wake Christian Academy to cancel classes Thursday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Christian Academy closed Thursday due to a threat made to the school.

Wake County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat. They did determine that a child made the threat, although that child's identity has not been revealed.

After the investigation, Wake Christian Academy decided to cancel classes for the day.

The called threat remains under investigation, but deputies said they could not release any further details at this time.

ABC11 learned Thursday morning that no juvenile had yet been filed for the child who made the threat.

"The safety of our children is paramount. All threats against our schools will be taken seriously and investigated. Parents, I encourage you to talk to your students about the possible consequences of making threats," said Sheriff Willie Rowe.