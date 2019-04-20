Wake County deputies respond to home where drug deal triggered homicide near Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are involved in an operation at a home where a drug deal turned into a homicide earlier this week.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office Tactical team is responding to a home in the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive, where Michael Farrington, 36, was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
James Adam Hooker, 25, of Fuquay-Varina, allegedly brought children with him to purchase narcotics at the home on Monday. During the deal, he allegedly shot and killed Farrington.
Witnesses told the Wake County Sheriff's Office Hooker and Farrington had a physical altercation before the shooting - while Hooker's girlfriend and children were in a car nearby.
Farrington died from his injuries at WakeMed Monday night.
Hooker is charged with two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child and first-degree murder.
Officials have not said what the current operation is covering. ABC11 is at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
