1 injured after juvenile accidently fires gun in Wake County home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Wake County was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report about a gun that was accidentally discharged at a home on Privette Road near Wendell. A women was taken to the hospital with what officials said are non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a juvenile in the home discharged a firearm through the wall.

Deputies said the incident appears to be accidental.

There are no more details at this time.

