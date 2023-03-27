WATCH LIVE

1 injured after juvenile accidently fires gun in Wake County home

Monday, March 27, 2023 12:38AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Wake County was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report about a gun that was accidentally discharged at a home on Privette Road near Wendell. A women was taken to the hospital with what officials said are non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a juvenile in the home discharged a firearm through the wall.

Deputies said the incident appears to be accidental.

There are no more details at this time.

