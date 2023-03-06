Community Pet Days bring free, low cost veterinary care to Wake County

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's offer of free or inexpensive veterinary care drew a big crowd to Fuquay-Varina Sunday. Some brought one pet, others came with two, and Alison Merkabah arrived with her family plus more than a dozen little mastiff-standard poodle mix pups.

"Going to a vet with 14 puppies was going to be really expensive," she said. "We didn't expect to have a litter this big. They're only six weeks old, so this event happened to be at the perfect time, the perfect location. It's just the grace of God that we ended up finding it and getting all 14 puppies taken care of."

Organizers were happy to see the response of pet parents.

"Because healthy pets mean healthy humans and that's what we're concerned about. Because there are animals in our communities that carry rabies, mostly foxes, skunks, bats, raccoons," said Roger Adkins of Wake County Public Health. "And if they come into contact with your domestic pet in the backyard, they could possibly get rabies."

Services for the events include:

Rabies vaccines: 1-year and 3-year vaccines are offered. Cost $5

Microchips: $10

DHPP (a combination vaccine that provides protection against five dog diseases) / FVRCP (a combination vaccination for cats) vaccines: No-cost

Rabies education and prevention materials

Wake County Health and Human Services program information

What you need to bring:

CASH: The Wake County Animal Center can only accept cash at this time - for example, one pet receiving a rabies vaccine, a combo vaccine, and microchipping would cost $15 cash.

WATER: Lots of people come out for our Community Pet Days. You and your pets may have to wait in a line outside, possibly for more than an hour - so please bring water for yourself and your cat or dog. Dress for the weather. If you have an umbrella or chair, bring them for your possible wait.

RABIES PAPERWORK: Please bring proof of prior rabies vaccines, such as a vaccine certificate or paperwork from your veterinarian. (Rabies tags on collars are not sufficient.) If you have the paperwork from your pet's last rabies shot, you can get the 3-year vaccine. If you do not have paperwork as proof of previous shots, your pet will only be able to get the 1-year vaccine.

PATIENCE: Please pack your patience; we have so many people struggling to keep their pet & families together, and we want to help each and every one. Be prepared to wait with your pet - we'll serve everyone we can, while supplies last.

The next events will be held:

Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dorcas Ministries, 187 High House Road, Cary

Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

