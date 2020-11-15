Wake deputy hurt in crash with van in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. -- A Wake County deputy was one of two people sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a deputy-involved crash at Banks Road and Chelsea Drive in Fuquay-Varina.

According to witnesses, the deputy was traveling behind a white van on Banks Road, toward Fayetteville Road, when the van driver made a right turn onto Chelsea Drive, then suddenly made a U-turn to get back on Banks Road, colliding with the deputy's SUV.

The deputy and van driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to WakeMed Cary.

The deputy's canine partner did not appear to receive any injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of the drivers involved have not been released.
