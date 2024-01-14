Wake County inmate dies after experiencing medical emergency, deputies say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate at the Wake County Detention Center died Sunday after deputies said he experienced a medical emergency.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 28, 65-year-old William David Barber was involved in a crash that sent him to the hospital. Barber was then arrested after he was released from the hospital on Jan. 3, on charges related to the crash, and placed under medical observation.

On Tuesday, deputies said detention officers noticed Barber was experiencing a medical emergency and rendered aid. He was then taken to the hospital.

Barber was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death has not been released.

