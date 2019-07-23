Wake County initiative strengthen ties between deputies, Spanish speakers

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has a new initiative meant to strengthen the relationship between deputies and the growing Hispanic community.

"We're trying to reach out to various types of communities that we feel need a little more attention," said Deputy Sheriff Kevin Moore of the Wake County Sheriff's Office. "Obviously, the Latino culture is very big in our community and we want to embrace that."

Pro C.O.P. Latino is part of the Pro C.O.P. program, which started in January, and stands for "promoting communication and opportunities with the police."

"Just wanting people to know that we're here," said Deputy Sheriff Moore. "If they just want to talk about anything. If they just want to report something."

Recently, deputies gave out teddy bears to children at a mobile home park to build trust.

"We're trying to let the kids know that if they need help, they need to run to us, not away from us," said Wake County Deputy Sheriff Johana Melbert.

Deputy Sheriff Melbert goes out into the community as part of the initiative. She is from Colombia and speaks her native Spanish to connect with other Spanish speakers.

"It opens a world of opportunity for me to interact with the people that unfortunately don't speak English yet," Deputy Sheriff Melbert said.

Wake County resident Melissa Del Toro thinks the outreach will encourage Latinos to come forward and report crimes.

"Especially people who are kind of afraid and heading in the dark that sometimes let a lot of crimes go just because they feel they don't have a say," Del Toro said. "So I think that's great. That's a great program."

The ultimate goal is to strengthen the entire community.

"Hopefully it helps to reduce crime, hopefully helps to keep the community more safe," Melbert said.

The group has a Facebook page, where they also post in Spanish.

Residents can reach out to officers there.

They also recruit bilingual officers as part of the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countysheriffwake county newshispanic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms, damaging winds move through Triangle, Fayetteville
Remains of missing Raleigh man found, police say
Smart meters help manage your energy bill but are they safe?
You can have your wine and Cheez-Its, too, thanks to Kellogg's
Nashville neighbors form human chain to stop ICE
Raleigh making change to ease traffic woes at Five Points
55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
Show More
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
Missing men now suspects after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
More TOP STORIES News