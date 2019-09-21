Wake Correctional inmate goes missing during work release

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- State correctional and local law enforcement are looking for Wake Correctional Center inmate Latroy Strickland who was reported missing in Garner while on work release.Strickland, 41, was last seen near his work site in Garner around 4 p.m. Friday and failed to return as required by 8:30 p.m., officials said.Strickland is 5'11'' and 217 pounds.He was serving a sentence for multiple larceny and drug convictions.If you see Strickland, call local law enforcement or Wake Correctional at 919-733-7988.