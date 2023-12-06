Pedestrian killed in southern Wake County crash

The Highway Patrol confirmed that a man who was walking was struck and killed in the 10400 block of Jordan Road near Benson Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in a crash in southern Wake County.

The Highway Patrol confirmed they got a call about 6 p.m. that a person who was walking was struck and killed in the 10400 block of Jordan Road near Benson Road.

That's south of Ten-Ten Road and near the overpass where construction work is wrapping up on the extension of the Triangle Expressway.

Investigators told ABC11 that they believe the pedestrian was headed to the nearby gas station but was wearing dark-colored clothing and the driver didn't see him.

The driver pulled over as soon as he hit the person in the road and called 911, authorities told ABC11,

A black shoe remained on the road as the Highway Patrol investigated. A tow truck was called to load a car from the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released but ABC11 learned that he is a man in his early 40s.

The road reopened late Tuesday night.