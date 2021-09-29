attempted abduction

Man tried to abduct student walking to Martin Middle School in Raleigh, WCPSS says

Man tried to abduct student walking to Martin Middle School in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man reportedly tried to grab a middle school student who was walking to school in Raleigh Wednesday morning.

It happened on Ridge Road.

Wake County Public School System officials said the student was walking to Leroy Martin Gifted and Talented Magnet Middle School and was approached by an older man driving a red pickup truck.

Officials said the man got out of the truck and tried to grab the student. The student was able to escape and run to school.

In a letter to parents, WCPSS Communications Director Lisa Luten said extra law enforcement will be patrolling the area Wednesday and Thursday.

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating.

