WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Wake County libraries opening earlier, closing later

WTVD logo
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 12:12PM
Wake County libraries opening earlier, closing later
EMBED <>More Videos

Workers say the expanded hours are more convenient for students, even parents of young children looking for activities.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Libraries are opening earlier and closing later in Wake County.

Workers say the expanded hours are more convenient for students, even parents of young children looking for activities.

Libraries are now open one hour earlier and close one hour later Monday through Thursday.

MORE STORIES: NC law enforcement organization donates Kevlar vest to Wake County Sheriff's K-9 unit

On Fridays and Saturdays, they'll open one hour earlier.

Sunday hours are not changing.

Athens Drive Community Library is closing one hour later Monday-Thursday and opening one hour earlier on Saturday.

Hours at Express Library on Fayetteville Street and Olivia Raney Local History Library are not changing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW