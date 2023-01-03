Wake County libraries opening earlier, closing later

Workers say the expanded hours are more convenient for students, even parents of young children looking for activities.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Libraries are opening earlier and closing later in Wake County.

Workers say the expanded hours are more convenient for students, even parents of young children looking for activities.

Libraries are now open one hour earlier and close one hour later Monday through Thursday.

MORE STORIES: NC law enforcement organization donates Kevlar vest to Wake County Sheriff's K-9 unit

On Fridays and Saturdays, they'll open one hour earlier.

Sunday hours are not changing.

Athens Drive Community Library is closing one hour later Monday-Thursday and opening one hour earlier on Saturday.

Hours at Express Library on Fayetteville Street and Olivia Raney Local History Library are not changing.