NC law enforcement organization donates Kevlar vest to Wake County Sheriff's K-9 unit

Friday, December 30, 2022 2:58AM
A North Carolina law enforcement organization donated a Kevlar vest to the Wake County Sheriff's office Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina law enforcement organization donated a Kevlar vest to the Wake County Sheriffs office in Raleigh Thursday.

The Wake County Fraternal Order of Police's donation will be used to protect the County Sheriff's K-9 unit while on the job.

"To be able to equip them with a vest because they go into dangerous environments where they can be harmed. This is going allow them to operate in a safe manner," Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

The group said the donation is the first of what they hope will be several vest donations to the Sheriff's office K-9 program.

