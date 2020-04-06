Wake County residents deliver gift baskets to healthcare workers in neighborhood

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- In Wake County, neighbors stepped up to support those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Healthcare workers living in the Willow Spring neighborhood were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

It started as a Facebook post asking for donations for gift baskets for nine workers.

The baskets were filled with gift card, chocolate, wine, lotions, handmade masks, snacks and more.

The neighborhood said thank you by traveling in a caravan of bikes, cars and golf carts.

Some of the nurses were caught off guard and even walking out the door for another shift.
