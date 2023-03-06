Wake County Animal Shelter issues urgent adoption plea

Over the last week they've taken in 90 dogs bringing the total to 135 dogs with another 20 with foster families.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Shelter is nearing capacity and now there is an urgent plea for adoptions.

"It's inhumane for them actually. It's better for them to have two kennels to go into so where we have to shut them down we are at capacity," said Cindy Lynch.

She says they're seeing so many surrenders their appointments are booked up 8 weeks out.

One factor being inflation.

"Dog food is even higher priced for the animals even though there are different food banks to help people with their animals to feed them the price of food is higher for us so obviously it's higher for the animals," Lynch said.

But she is hoping people are ready to adopt or others can hold out on surrendering them for a while.

"Our center is full and our animals need forever homes. We've had some here that have been here 30 days, 60-90 days and they're just waiting for that perfect family," she said.