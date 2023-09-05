Current bus drivers could get a $1,000 bonus this month.

Wake County School Board to vote on bonuses for bus drivers

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board is expected to vote today on a bonus plan that could help retain hundreds of bus drivers.

It's set to be paid in a special mid-September payroll and is supposed to be annual.

The school board is expected to vote on the bonus plan this afternoon.

The school district has been struggling to find enough bus drivers for all of its routes and has even pleaded with parents to provide transportation for their own kids.

When ABC11 spoke to Wake County Interim Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges, he said strides were being made to onboard more people.

"Through a lot of effort for a lot of people, we've got some bus drivers in the pipeline that probably at least eight to ten of them may come on line the second week of September," Wake County Interim Superintendent, Dr. Randy Bridges said.

The school board should discuss recruitment efforts and if candidates are ready to start driving students.