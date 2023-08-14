There are just two weeks until the start of the traditional calendar school year and hundreds of Wake County families remain in school bus limbo and looking for answers.

Parents still in limbo as Wake Schools bus driver crisis continues

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are just two weeks until the start of the traditional calendar school year and hundreds of Wake County families remain in school bus limbo and looking for answers.

The state's largest school district is missing permanent bus drivers for 17 routes covering 2,000 students.

Middle and high school families may have to provide their own transportation.

The district is guaranteeing bus service for elementary school students, but with a crisis-level bus driver shortage, WCPSS can't guarantee it can get them to school on time.

Tiara Foster's first-grade son started the year-round calendar at his dream school -- Wilburn Elementary -- earlier this month.

But she said the district canceled his bus route 30 days before school began.

With no car, Foster scrambled to pay for a ride-share service for her 7-year-old.

"They gave me no explanation at all," Foster said. "The only thing they said was ... they are moving this bus line, and the parents will be totally responsible for getting that child to school.

"When I called, I got no answer," Foster added. "I left emails, I left voice messages; I'm still calling to this day."

Parent advocates are calling this an issue of equity and fairness. Some have filed complaints with the district's office of equity affairs.