Wake County deputies arrest 2 suspects connected to five robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it has arrested two men in connection with five robberies across Wake County and in Nash County.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old De'aunti Jermaine Lucas and 19-year-old Michael Frantz Malek Engles on Wednesday. They were charged with robbery with a firearm and felony conspiracy.

Additional charges are possible.

During an armed robbery on Jan. 23 at Mitchell's Food Mart, 5021 Zebulon Road, surveillance cameras captured the robbery, and deputies were able to get a description of one of the men.

After an investigation, the sheriff's office developed the two men as suspects as search warrants were issued.

On Wednesday morning, authorities executed those warrants at Lucas' residence in Johnston County and at Engles' home in Nash County.

There were four similar robberies in Raleigh, Wendell, Zebulon, and in Nash County.

"We want to thank the Nash County Sheriff's Office and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in executing the search warrants and taking Lucas and Engles into custody," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Lucas was taken to the Wake County Jail and was given a $750,000 bond. Engles was also taken to the Wake County Jail and received a $300,000 bond.