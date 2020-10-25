8,000 Wake County students prepare to return to in-person learning on Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7252148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wake County students going back to school for in-person instruction will have new bus procedures procedures must follow.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is a big day for some Wake County parents and educators as theySome parents are concerned while others are ready.Sunday afternoon, Debra McNaughton was getting her son, Cael, ready for his return to in-person learning on Monday at Carpenter Elementary in Cary."Pretty excited," Cael told ABC 11. "The work is going to be easier. Work is kinda hard on the computer."Cael is one of dozens of kindergarten through third graders in Wake County going back into the classroom Monday on three-week rotating schedules after spending months learning online."They have been out since March, there comes a point where their mental health is starting to suffer. Their social skills are starting to suffer," said McNaughton, who also has a sixth-grader returning to in-person learning next month, and a 10th grader who will remain in virtual learning until January. "For me personally, my husband and I--it's time for them to go back in a safe way"Students will be required to wear a mask, social distance, and sanitize often. Before entering the school, they'll be prescreened and temperature checked.But there are parents like Linda Riggins who are concerned."We are still a house divided but united we stand," said Riggins, who has a 17-year-old at Broughton High School who will remain in remote learning until January, but she says her daughter Earlene is anxiously waiting to return to in-person learning in January. "Her dad and I are cautious about how they can keep our child safe but we are trusting by faith."Middle school students are expected to return on Nov. 9 and fourth and fifth graders the following week.Parents have the option to remain in the virtual academy.