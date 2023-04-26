The company was accused of promoting its products to high school students.

Wake County Schools to get millions after settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major victory for Wake County Schools, in its fight against teen vaping.

The district announced a large settlement with e-cigarette maker, JUUL.

The school district will receive 6.2 million dollars following this settlement with JUUL after numerous school districts and cities sued the e-cigarette company.

The company was accused of promoting its products to high school students.

The school board voted to sue JUUL in July 2021 and was the first school board in North Carolina to do so.

JUUL has agreed to stop using people under 35 for marketing and keeping products behind the counter.

Wake County plans to use the money to create more resources to address youth vaping and youth nicotine use in addition to providing educational resources to help students make responsible choices.

JUUL has settled more than 5,000 cases.