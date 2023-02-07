Wake County school board meets to talk student safety

It comes after school lockdowns and threats at Zebulon Middle School and East Millbrook.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County school board members will be discussing what new steps must be taken in order to keep students safe on Tuesday.

It comes after school lockdowns and threats at Zebulon Middle School and East Millbrook last week sent many students, staff, and parents into panic.

The board's security assessment update during this afternoon's work session could provide more insight into how they will be preventing threats in the future.

The board will be reviewing the history and objectives of security assessments and reviewing key priorities of the work moving forward.

This includes an overview of emergency operations plans and procedures, crisis and mass communication, board policies related to emergency procedures and the SRO program review.

The board work session will begin at 3:30 this afternoon.