About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F in one or more courses during pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System released troubling information on first-quarter grading and attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately a quarter of secondary students had an F in one or more courses and approximately 8.8% of students have four or more absences, according to information discussed during a work session Tuesday for district board members.
The board has its meeting on Tuesday evening and among the topics on the agenda is approval of a second-semester plan.
Superintendent Cathy Moore will request approval of the plan, which would allow high school students to return to school for in-person instruction on a three-week rotation.
Board members also discussed the 2021-2022 calendar for traditional, modified and multi-track year round during Tuesday's work session.
The proposed 2021-22 instructional calendars contain 177 student days and at least 1,025 instructional hours, according to the meeting agenda.
Board members will get feedback on the proposed calendars and take a vote December 1.
Willow Springs High School will open in 2021.
According to the meeting documents: "Willow Spring High will open with grades nine and 10 only for the 2021-22 school year. Any student rising into grades 11 or 12 living in the base attendance area of Willow Spring High will continue at their current base high school with their current level of transportation. Students in grades nine and 10 are not eligible to grandfather unless they have an 11th or 12th grade sibling."
Board members also discussed the return to in-person instruction.
Students in PreK-3 and K-12 regional programs began their return to in-person instruction on October 26 on a three-week rotation, and started daily in-person instruction on November 16. Grades four and five started a three-week rotation to in-person instruction on November 16. Students in grades six-eight began their return to in-person instruction on a three-week rotation on November 9.
