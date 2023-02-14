  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Wake County Sheriff's Office reactivates welfare check program

WTVD logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 12:18PM
Wake County Sheriff's Office reactivates welfare check program
EMBED <>More Videos

It's for anyone age 65 and older who lives alone and would like a daily well check call.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is re-activating its Citizens Welfare Check Program.

It's for anyone age 65 and older who lives alone and would like a daily well check call.

SEE ALSO: Meta confirms office space, at least 100 jobs in downtown Durham

Participants will receive a recorded call every morning at 9 a.m.

They will be asked to follow a prompt to make sure they're feeling okay.

If the person doesn't answer after three calls the person's key contact will be notified before a deputy is dispatched.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW