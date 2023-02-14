Wake County Sheriff's Office reactivates welfare check program

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is re-activating its Citizens Welfare Check Program.
It's for anyone age 65 and older who lives alone and would like a daily well check call.
Participants will receive a recorded call every morning at 9 a.m.
They will be asked to follow a prompt to make sure they're feeling okay.
If the person doesn't answer after three calls the person's key contact will be notified before a deputy is dispatched.