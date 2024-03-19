Man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape, Wake sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Monday night that a man has been arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Wilmer Cojoc-Moran, 19, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged after a month-long investigation.

The sheriff's office said it received a report on March 18 about an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile.

After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, deputies took Cojoc-Moran into custody Monday. His charges date to Feb. 28.

He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

No other information on the case was immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood