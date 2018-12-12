Wake County substitute teacher charged with slapping child

A former Holly Springs substitute teacher is charged with assault after allegedly slapping a child.According to the arrest warrant, 50-year-old Nazha Shara slapped a 10-year-old in the back of his neck.The incident allegedly happened at Holly Grove Elementary School.The administration was made aware of it on Oct. 31.Wake County School District spokesperson Lisa Luten said Shara was immediately removed from the classroom.WCPSS Human Resources was also contacted to begin an investigation.Shara is no longer working for the district. She was hired as a substitute in January 2017."Ms. Shara's status is currently "frozen", which means schools are unable to hire her as a substitute teacher," said Luten.An ABC11 crew stopped by her home for comment. Nobody answered the door.Shara's next court date is scheduled for January.