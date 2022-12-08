Wake County substitute teacher charged with sex crimes involving students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County teacher has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, of Raleigh, was a substitute teacher who was hired in May 2021, according to the Wake County Public School System.

She has been suspended from teaching, a WCPSS spokesperson said.

According to an arrest warrant, the indecent liberties happened while Beahn worked at two different schools.

One incident allegedly took place while Beahn was a student teacher at Middle Creek High School and involved a female student at the school. She's charged in another incident while working as a student teacher at Holly Springs High School. The victim was a student there, according to the warrant.

Beahn was charged on Nov. 26. She made a court appearance Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $50,000.