'What is in the plan?': Leaders tackle growth opportunity for east Wake County

Residents of east Wake County participated in a virtual presentation by Wake County staff on their plans for the eastern part of the county.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For nearly an hour, several dozen residents of east Wake County participated in a virtual presentation by Wake County staff on their plans for the eastern part of the county.

The area in portion includes unincorporated parts of Garner, and areas near NC-50 and Business 70, with Interstate 40 split in the middle.

Leaders outlined each step with residents, many of whom had questions about traffic. Others were more concerned with future development that would lead to a density issue.

"What is in the plan to help traffic problems on Benson Road?" asked one Facebook user. "It is gridlock after and with the VA coming in along with new neighborhoods it is going to be even worse."

Wake leaders pointed to NCDOT staff in the meeting as being responsible for the road maintenance.

Staff, this afternoon, alerted residents that they adopted the 2050 Metropolitan Transit Plan (MTP) that offers details related to public transportation.

"I'm happy to be here," said Jennifer Chapman, who moved to the area a year ago from Oregon. "People are genuinely friendly. Open to talk to you...and I just kind of love the environment here."

Chapman, however, is wishful for more greenway space.

"One of the downfalls of Garner is that it's not really connected to any trail system to anywhere else in the Triangle," she said. "And I'd love to see that improvement happen along with more greenways connecting to the trails."

The plan is also set to offer affordable housing through the county's program, which has been a cornerstone of plans by county government leaders.

"I really liked that they're trying to encourage community to be involved, and that they actually want your input. That's nice," Chapman added. "That's something I didn't really anticipate moving out here. We didn't have anything like that where we lived before."

Leaders hope the proposal presented today will be adopted later this summer and be implemented sometime this winter or early 2023.