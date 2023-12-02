Man injured in shooting on Campsite Drive near Wendell

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot on Campsite Drive near Wendell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the 7300 block of Campsite Drive, near Wendell. When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The man's condition has not been released.

Deputies said no suspect has been taken into custody.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood