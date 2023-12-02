WATCH LIVE

Man injured in shooting on Campsite Drive near Wendell

Saturday, December 2, 2023 3:30AM
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot on Campsite Drive near Wendell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the 7300 block of Campsite Drive, near Wendell. When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The man's condition has not been released.

Deputies said no suspect has been taken into custody.

