Louisburg man charged with sex crimes against child in Wake Forest school parking lot

The crimes involving a 14-year-old allegedly took place in November in the parking lot of Heritage High School.

A Louisburg man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor, Wake Forest Police said Friday.

After a two-month investigation, Wake Forest Police charged Timarin Lawson, who was 20 at the time, in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old that took place Nov. 29 in the parking lot of Heritage High School.

Lawson was arrested Friday by Louisburg Police and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

He was charged with two counts of sex offense with a child and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Because of the nature of the crimes and the age of the victim, Wake Forest Police said no other details would be released.

The Wake County Public School System cooperated throughout the investigation, police said.

