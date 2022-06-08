Business

Aircraft maker Blue Force Technologies to invest $3 million in new Wake Forest plant

EMBED <>More Videos

Aircraft maker to invest $3 million in new Wake Forest plant

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- New jobs are coming to Wake Forest after a company announced a $3 million investment Tuesday.

Aircraft manufacturer Blue Force Technologies said it will build a new facility in the town.

It's expected to create 125 engineering and manufacturing jobs during the next few years.

"It's a great day for Wake Forest as we welcome Blue Force and these new jobs to our community," said Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones. "Wake Forest is clearly an attractive destination for business and industry. Companies like Blue Force know we offer the skilled workers and business climate they need to succeed."

The company said the average annual salary for the new jobs will be just more than $81,000.

Blue Force will take over the facility formerly occupied by 3Phoenix Inc., at 204 Capcom Ave.

Blue Force designs and manufactures airframes and components for small aircraft up through spacecraft. The Wake Forest facility will support its recent contract award for developing the unmanned Fury aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.

"Given that the facility is the former home to defense contractor 3 Phoenix, Wake Forest was a perfect match for Blue Force," said Scott Bledsoe, President of Blue Force Technologies, Inc. "We are thrilled to make this investment in the thriving community of Wake Forest, and we appreciate the partnership with the Town and Wake County to make our expansion possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswake forestjobs hiringmanufacturingwake county newsjobsair forceairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot during robbery attempt at Raleigh gas station
Triangle gas prices creep closer to $5; diesel is at record high
Raleigh firefighters rally for better pay
Rising rents forcing some to get second job, consider other options
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
Wake County has plan to address child hunger after federal waivers end
Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
Show More
Andrew Brown Jr.'s family pleased with $3 million settlement
Man charged in accidental shooting of sister in Goldsboro hospital
Debate over school safety measures continue following mass shootings
Triangle Realtor shares how to navigate roller coaster housing market
Dashcam video shows fatal shooting during Siler City traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News