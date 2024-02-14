Wake Forest man arrested, accused of killing sister and stabbing mother

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police officers arrested a 20-year-old for stabbing his sister to death and also stabbing his mother.

On Tuesday at midnight, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Polanski Drive.

Police found 24-year-old woman Nyla Eaddy with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officers also found Dena Eaddy, 47, who was stabbed. She is dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the brother of Nyla and the son of Dena is responsible for the stabbings.

Edmond Eaddy Jr., was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Wake County Jail Detention Center under no bond. His first court date is Thursday.