Wake Southern Health Clinic reopens after closing during COVID-19 pandemic: 'Convenient'

The Wake County Southern Regional Center Clinic reopened on March 4 after being closed for more than a year.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jackie Pinkney has gotten used to driving from Fuquay-Varina a half hour away to Raleigh whenever she wanted to access services Wake County Health Services.

Thankfully, the Wake County Southern Regional Center Clinic reopened on March 4 for patients.

"It is convenient," said Pinkney.

The clinic closed during the pandemic.

The center is located in a town where more than 10 percent of people live below the poverty line and 6.4 percent under the age of 65 don't have insurance, according to US Census data.

"Getting to Raleigh now with the traffic, the population increase, it's as hard as ever," said Wake County Southern Regional Center Director Richard Hayner.

Dr. Adeola Oluwase says some of her patients would skip visits because of transportation obstacles.

"Hopefully with this access, people (are) coming in for the care that they need," said Oluwase. "We're taking away some barriers, transportation barriers, time barriers, having to take more time off work to travel all the way to Raleigh and now it's available here."

Services offered for patients include

Prenatal care

Pediatrics (birth-20 years old)

WIC

Family planning and birth control

Immunizations

HIV/STD testing and treatment

Other services provided at Wake County Southern Regional Center include

Birth and death certificates

Employment assistance through NCWorks

Energy and utility bill assistance

Food and nutrition services

Marriage certificates and licenses

Potassium iodide pills

Medicaid assistance

Mental and behavioral health

Notary public oaths