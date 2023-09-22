Wakefield High goes into Code Red after gun scare on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wakefield High School went into a Code Red after a gun scare on campus Friday.

A student reported seeing a firearm in a restroom, prompting the lockdown.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, school officials said.

The school later returned to a Code Green and class dismissal was on a normal schedule.

Bringing a weapon of any kind on campus is a serious offense. The student responsible will be disciplined in accordance with WCPSS policy, school officials said in a statement.

Students and parents can report any suspicious activity to a school staff member or to the school district's anonymous tip line: (919) 856-1911.

