Join ABC11's 'Stogner Strong' team for 2020 Walk to Defeat ALS

The ABC11 family is committed to raising money to support people diagnosed with ALS and to spread awareness of the urgency to find treatment and a cure.
To prioritize the health and safety of those involved, all 2020 ALS Walks across the state have transitioned into a single day of local "mini-Walks" hosted by participants and teams in their communities.
On Saturday, September 12, teams and individuals are encouraged to get out and "Walk Their Way!" The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and warm-up streamed on the NC Chapter's Walk to Defeat ALS Facebook and YouTube platforms. Then, take a walk in your neighborhood or local park, go for a bike ride, or plan a car caravan parade. It's up to you!
Even though our team will be separated this year, we still want to see your smiling faces. So be sure to take photos and upload them here!
The #ALS Association North Carolina Chapter is committed to serving, advocating for and empowering people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. We offer grants directly to families with ALS to pay for expenses such as in-home care and home modifications. pic.twitter.com/CrbghglxYx— alsnorthcarolina (@alsncchapter) July 12, 2020
Together we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS.