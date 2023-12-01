Raleigh firefighters respond to fire call at Wall Recycling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Raleigh responded to a fire call at Wall Recycling Friday afternoon.

The facility is located in the 2300 block of Garner Road.

The fire is reportedly on the metal side of the yard.

No injuries have been reported.

According to its website, Wall Recycling is waste and scrap metal recycling company for commercial and residential projects. They have locations across the Triangle and other parts of North Carolina.

In November 2022, the business had a massive landfill fire that burned for days at its Gresham Lake Road site and created concerns about air quality for those living in the area.

A fire at a landfill, Wall Recycling, in Wake County continues to burn more than five days after it ignited.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.