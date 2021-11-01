Careers

Walmart hiring thousands with average pay of $20 per hour

Walmart is looking to hire more people to help bolster its growing supply chain network.

The big box store wants to fill a number of roles, including lift drivers, order fillers, shipping loaders, power equipment operators and more.

The average pay for the open positions is just over $20 per hour.

To fill those jobs, Walmart is hosting a two-day hiring event.

Locations of hiring events in central North Carolina include Henderson, Hope Mills and Mebane. The events run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 3-4).

