Checks stolen from mailboxes can be washed, forged and cashed, Southern Pines police warn

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Checks stolen from mailboxes can be 'washed,' forged and cashed, NC police warns
The Southern Pines Police Department has issued a warning to people who have roadside mailboxes.
In a January 21 Facebook post, the police department says there has been an increase in mail stolen from those boxes. According to the SPPD, in every reported case checks were taken from the boxes.
Stolen checks can be "washed", which means they are being altered, forged and cashed by alleged thieves. If you observe suspicious persons or vehicles in your community or on a home security camera, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Download the ABC11 App for breaking news and weather alerts
If you have information on this investigation, contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031. If you believe you are a victim of mail theft, you should report it to the local police and the Postal Inspection Service by calling the hotline at 877-876-2455 (say "theft") or on their website.
Check crime in your area via the ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker
WATCH | Veteran-owned Southern Pines distillery to celebrate military valor, sacrifice
WATCH | Boomtowns: Moore County's Tri-cities surging on healthcare, retail and lots of golf